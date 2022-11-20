Shuckin’ and Jivin’: Herschel Walker’s Crossroads’ Dance Doesn’t Impress Krayzie Bone [Photos + Video]

A clip of Herschel Walker dancing at a Georgia voter rally went viral. In the video, Walker is seen busting some questionable dance moves to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s 1995 hit, “Tha Crossroads.”

via: HipHopDX

In the clip, which popped up on Instagram on Friday (November 18), Walker can be seen attempting a few dance moves during a voter rally in Georgia. The first few notes of the 1995 Bone Thugs hit can be heard playing as Walker supporters clap in the background.

Upon seeing the video, Krayzie Bone took to Twitter asking: “Yoooo what the hell is he doing?”

Herschel Walker’s dance moves inspired similar reactions from fans on Twitter, one of which inspired Krayzie Bone to double down on his disbelief. “I’m still tryna figure out was he trying to pop lock or something [shrug emoji] you can’t pop lock to cross roads man,” Krayzie tweeted.

Krayzie Bone has some questions about Herschel Walker's dance moves ??https://t.co/52WCdDJySr pic.twitter.com/2iyhBY2vQo — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 19, 2022

Exactly lol. I’m still tryna figure out was he trying to pop lock or something ????? you can’t pop lock to cross roads man https://t.co/2B8kB85i6p — krayzie Bone (@iamKrayzieBone) November 19, 2022

If Krayzie Bone and his groupmates decide to pursue legal action, it would not be the first time in recent years — or even in the current election cycle — that artists chose that route to distance themselves from a candidate.

Earlier this week, the estate of Isaac Hayes announced that it was looking into options to prevent Donald Trump from using the late soul legend’s work in any future appearances. This came after Trump used Sam & Dave’s classic, “Hold On I’m Coming” during an event at his Mar-A-Lago estate where he announced his intention to run for president again in 2024.

“Stopping a politician from using your music is not always an easy task,” the Isaac Hayes estate shared via its official Twitter account, “but we are dedicated to making sure that Donald Trump does not continue to use ‘Hold on I’m Coming’ by written by Isaac Hayes an David Porter in further rallies and public appearances.”

According to Vulture, this marks no less than 22 artists and estates which have taken such action against Trump, including Rihanna, Pharrell Williams and Prince’s estate.

On Thursday (November 17), Arizona Republican Kari Lake was also hit with a cease & desist by the estate of Tom Petty after using his song “I Won’t Back Down” after it was announced that her opponent Katie Hobbs was projected to win the race to become Arizona’s governor.

Herschel Walker is back on the campaign trail after both he and his opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock failed to secure 50 percent of the votes to officially win the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Warnock.

The two are set to face each other for a second time during a run-off election set for December 6.

Check out more reactions to Hershel Walker’s Bone Thugs-N-Harmony dance moves below:

Mannnnnn I know this was not cleared at all big dawg ?? wth — Tufor Twenny (@Mista_Ace) November 18, 2022

Yoooo what the hell is he doing? https://t.co/PQIL618r0L — krayzie Bone (@iamKrayzieBone) November 18, 2022

Dude go get your lawyers and get this handled ASAP!!! — Mr Cocoa (@KingCam79) November 19, 2022

Please send cease and desist letter and collect your bag for him using without permission!!! — Donna One Voice?? (@broussardville) November 19, 2022