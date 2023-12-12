Showtime Cable Network to Adopt ‘Paramount+ With Showtime’ Name, Will Add Originals From Streamer

Paramount Global will rebrand Showtime as Paramount Plus With Showtime.

via: Variety

As of Jan. 8, 2024, Paramount Global will rebrand the linear Showtime cable network as Paramount+ With Showtime — the same name as the company’s top-tier streaming package. With the name change, the premium cable network will add select Paramount+ original series.

Confusingly, however, some subscribers of the linear Showtime channel will not have access to the Paramount+ With Showtime streaming plan. Instead, Paramount+ With Showtime cable subscribers will be able to access programming online via the authenticated streaming apps of pay-TV partners. Paramount Global does have agreements with some large pay-TV providers that allow Showtime cable subscribers to also access the Paramount+ With Showtime streaming service.

According to Paramount, “The move aligns the brand with the Paramount+ With Showtime plan, a cornerstone integration for the streaming service, making this the first of its kind multiplatform brand that integrates streaming and linear content.” The company introduced Paramount+ With Showtime as the name of its ad-free streaming package this summer and said it would phase out the standalone Showtime streaming app around the end of 2023 and rebrand the cable network.

As part of the rebrand, Showtime subscribers as of Jan. 8 will have access to new Paramount+ original series “Sexy Beast,” the upcoming second season of video game adaptation “Halo” and additional programming from Paramount+, including “Halo” Season 1, Taylor Sheridan’s “Mayor of Kingstown” Seasons 1-2, “Star Trek: Discovery” Seasons 1-4 and “Wolf Pack” Season 1.

Also coming in January, the linear Paramount+ With Showtime network will feature new Showtime original series “The Woman in the Wall,” alongside such shows as “Fellow Travelers,” “The Chi,” “The Curse,” “Yellowjackets” and “Your Honor.” Showtime originals set to premiere in 2024 include “A Gentleman in Moscow” and the George Clooney executive-produced “The Department.”

On Monday, the company is launching a campaign about the Paramount+ With Showtime rebrand, which will air on Showtime’s owned and operated linear channels to drive awareness among subscribers.

