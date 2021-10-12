The Show Must Go On: 'Wendy Williams Show' Returns on Oct 18 -- Without Wendy Williams [Photo]

After several weeks of delays, ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will be premiering its new season on October 18 — without Wendy Williams.

The show’s Instagram announced Monday morning that it’s preparing to go live with “an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly.”

Citing Wendy’s ongoing health issues, the show’s statement says she needs more time before she’s able to return to work.

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties. “

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ was initially set to premiere on Sept. 20, but got pushed back to Oct. 4 and then again to Oct 18.

We’ve heard rumblings that Wendy may not return to her show at all. Other sources say that Debmar-Mercury is looking to have Nick Cannon’s new talk show take over Wendy’s time slot.

Get well soon, Wendy.

