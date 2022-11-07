She's Playing Games: Rihanna Says ‘Super Bowl Is One Thing...New Music Is Another’ [Video]

If you’re hoping Rihanna’s upcoming Super Bowl performance will usher in a new era of Rihanna music — you might want to hope for something else.

At the red carpet for the Prime Video premiere of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, Rihanna made it clear — new music isn’t necessarily connected to her big performance.

“Super Bowl is one thing, new music is another thing,” she said around the 3:41 mark in the video below, per the Associated Press.

“Do you hear that, fans? Because I knew, the second I announced this, they’re gonna think my album is coming. I need to get work. But I do have new music coming out. But we’ll see. Unrelated, but a special project.”

Well — we need for that special project to be an album. Check out the video below.