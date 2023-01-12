Sheryl Lee Ralph Would Tell Teen Self to Embrace Her Beauty and Know Kardashians ‘Pay $10K for Your Lips’ One Day [Photo + Video]

Sheryl Lee Ralph wishes she could tell her 15-year-old self that someday certain people would pay to look like her.

via: Complex

While walking the red carpet, Ralph was asked if she had a message to tell her younger self. The Abbott Elementary star praised her natural features before throwing shade at the Kardashians.

“There’s nothing wrong with your nose,” began the 66-year-old’s encouragement to a teen Sheryl. “There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin. There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head.”

She continued, “And there certainly is nothing wrong with your lips, because there will be some people called Kardashians and they will pay $10,000 for your lips. Hang in there, 15-year-old Sheryl Lee Ralph—you’re good.”

Ralph’s interview clip quickly went viral on social media with mixed reactions. The actress appeared to address the murmurs in a tweet.

“I said what I said. Now, I’m going to bed. Goodnight!” the Emmy-winner wrote.

I said what I said. Now, I’m going to bed. Goodnight! ??? — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) January 11, 2023