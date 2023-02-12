Sheryl Lee Ralph Performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl 2023 [Video]

Who needs cheerleaders when you have Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph to get everyone pumped before the big game?

She was backed by a full choir on the field. The Legendary Sheryl Lee Ralph is best known for her role in the original Broadway run of Dreamgirls. Ms. Sheryl brought her version of the the unofficial Black National Anthem to Arizona’s State Farm Stadium before Chris Stapleton’s performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Rihanna headlines the official halftime show—it’ll be her first public performance in five years.

Also at tonight’s Super Bowl,Babyface sung “America the Beautiful.”