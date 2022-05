Wendy Williams made news, when she appeared on Fat Joe’s IG Live Saturday (May 7.) The former talk show host announced that she is returning to her show “The Wendy Williams Show.”

But not so fast according to Sherri Shepherd. The talk show host took to her own IG live to say Wendy is not well. But she would be praying for Wendy.

In the video with Fat Joe, Wendy was all over the place.

Time will continue to tell is Sherri is right about Wendy not being well.