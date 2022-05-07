Wendy Williams Says She’ll Be Returning to Her Show & Won’t Be Watching Sherri Shepherd’s [Video]

Wendy Williams isn’t ready to give up daytime television.

In an interview with Fat Joe, Wendy said that she has every intention on returning to ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’

Wendy didn’t offer up any logistics regarding how or when she’s returning, but she did say she won’t be watching Sherri Shepherd’s ‘Sherri’ when it replaces her show this fall.

As far as her health is concerned, Wendy opened up a bit about some difficulties she’s been having with her legs and feet.

Watch the interview below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe)