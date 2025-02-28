Sheriff Believes Gene Hackman Died More Than A Week Before He Was Found

BY: Walker Published 13 minutes ago

There is no shortage of questions surrounding the “suspicious” deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, at their New Mexico home, from how long their bodies were there before being discovered to concern over the couple’s dogs.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department held a news conference to give an update on the investigation into the deaths of Hackman and his wife. Arakawa, this afternoon — and, it sounds like Gene was dead in the New Mexico home for a week and a half before he was found.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza led the news conference as deputies continue to look into the deaths they labeled “suspicious” in a department application for a search warrant this week.

During the press conference, Mendoza says Hackman’s pacemaker shows its last event on February 17 — indicating that’s when it stopped and when he died. The full autopsy is pending.

Mendoza is laying out the timeline of events … explaining how officers discovered Hackman, Arakawa and their dog deceased in the home. Animal control got involved to ensure the two living dogs — who appeared healthy — were kept safe.

Mendoza says there were no surveillance cameras inside or outside the residence that could aid officers’ investigation. They’re working to determined when Gene or Betsy last contacted anyone.

As you know … Gene and his wife Betsy were found dead in their home Wednesday afternoon after a caretaker of their neighborhood dialed 911 to report seeing a body in the couple’s house, and deputies responded to conduct a welfare check.

The caller was incredibly emotional … and, when first responders arrived, they found Hackman, Arakawa and one of their dogs unresponsive. The three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cops are looking into the death they’ve labeled as suspicious for a variety of reasons … like numerous pills spilled out on a bathroom counter, an unlocked front door, and no obvious signs of a gas leak.

The sheriff and the Santa Fe fire chief spoke on “TODAY” Friday and admitted they weren’t ruling out the carbon monoxide poisoning theory … since the bodies weren’t found for some time and gas could have dissipated.

via: TMZ