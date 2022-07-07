The She By Shereé Fashion Show Is in Trouble Again in RHOA's Mid-Season Trailer [Video]

Bravo has shared a new look what’s still to come this season on the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

via: E!

Attempting to redeem her infamous season one debacle—you know, a fashion show that had zero clothes—the new season 14 preview promises Shereé’s second go will not go off without a hitch.

“He does not have the number of pieces he said he was gonna have,” a woman tells Shereé over the phone as clothes are being loaded into the event.

Naturally, Shereé is upset. “Are you f–king kidding me?!” she replies. “This cannot be another one of those f–king times.”

Shereé adds, “I got so much riding on this” as her RHOA co-stars share some hilariously shady remarks in anticipation.

Take Drew Sidora’s, for example. “She By She better have something to show for it,” Drew quips before Kandi Burruss jokes, “She By She better really do it this time.”

Kenya Moore adds, “All of Atlanta is waiting for this show…She By She better not disappoint.”

Unfortunately that’s not the only drama Shereé will face this season as she also confronts ex-boyfriend Tyrone after he stood her up in Philadelphia. “No apology? No nothing?” she asks Tyrone during a heated conversation. “I was f–king humiliated!”

The other RHOA ladies are also bringing the heat, particularly Kandi and Marlo Hampton, who are seen fighting multiple times.

After Marlo insults Kandi’s husband Todd Tucker, Kandi replies, “Get a husband and then you can tell me what to do with one.”

Later, in a separate war of words, she tells Marlo, “I’m not Michelle Obama. You go low, I go low with you.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.