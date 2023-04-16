Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Seen Kissing at Coachella One Year After Breakup

More than friendly exes!

via: Page Six

During the first night of Coachella, the “Havana” singer and the “Treat You Better” crooner recorded packing on the PDA while watching a performance together.

In the clip, Cabello and Mendes smiled at each before going in for a steamy kiss, as people in the crowd looked on.

Elsewhere during the night, the former couple — who split in November 2021 — chatted together and enjoyed some drinks with friends.

Cabello, 26, looked festive for the festival, wearing a pair of low-rise cargo jeans with a white crop, while her former beau, 24, sported a pair of khaki pants and a white T-shirt.

Their mini-reunion comes over a year after they released a joint statement announcing that they were breaking up after more than two years together.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement began on Instagram in November 2021.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

Their split came as a surprise to fans, as the pair had been spotted making out in Miami earlier that month.

While they have not disclosed much about their romance, last year, Cabello got candid about how her priorities “shifted” and “fluctuated” during their relationship.

“We both started so young, too,” the former Fifth Harmony singer said during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last March. “It’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults.

“My priorities have fluctuated, and my focus has changed throughout my life.”

After their split, Mendes was linked to several women, including his 51-year-old chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, whom he grabbed breakfast with earlier this week.

There was also speculation that the Canadian pop star was romancing Sabrina Carpenter, but he shut down rumors on the Dutch TV program “RTL Boulevard,” saying he was “not dating” the “Girl Meets World” alum.

Cabello, for her part, dated Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch after her breakup with Mendes.

They were first seen together in June 2022, but their romance fizzled out eight months later.