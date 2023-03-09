Shawn Kemp’s Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident Caught on Shocking Video

Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp fired a gun during a parking lot altercation prior to his felony arrest on Wednesday.

via: New York Post

In a video circulating on social media, Kemp — a six-time NBA All-Star — can be seen wearing a red vest in the outdoor space, where the incident unfolded, and appears to have “approached a vehicle and pointed his firearm.”

As the footage continues to roll, an onlooker can be heard saying, “He’s got the gun in his right hand, and he’s yelling at the guy in the 4Runner,” before a gunshot goes off moments later.

The 53-year-old Kemp then seemingly points officers toward the other car as police sirens flail nearby.

Kemp is then seen in his vehicle, with witnesses alleging to TMZ Sports that he drove “around the parking lot and ditches his gun in a bush” prior to engaging with the authorities.

A trio of officers later looks through the shrubs for the firearm in question.

The Tacoma Police Department confirmed Wednesday that there had been “an altercation between the occupants of 2 cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot” around 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

At 1:58 pm, an altercation between the occupants of 2 cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 blk of S. Steele St. One car fled. No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered. A 53-yr-old male was booked for Drive-By Shooting. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/XTIeU1I4Jj — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 9, 2023

Kemp was booked at 5:58 p.m. and charged with a felony, per the Pierce County Corrections records.

It’s been alleged Kemp had items stolen from him earlier in the week and that he traced the property to Tacoma on Wednesday, sources told Fox 13 Seattle.

Upon allegedly being fired at, Kemp claims to have acted in self-defense.

A former member of the Seattle SuperSonics, Kemp played in the NBA from 1990-2004.

In addition to the SuperSonics, Kemp also had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic.