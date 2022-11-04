Shaq Fires Back at Kanye West: ‘Take My Advice Get Your Family Business in Order’ [Photo]

Shaquille O’Neal has responded to the artist formerly known as Kanye West after he publicly called out his apparent dealings with businessman Jamie Salter.

After being restricted on Instagram again earlier this week, Kanye West has taken his gripes to Twitter. On Thursday (Nov. 3), Ye went on a run of trying to expose bad business practices in the entertainment industry and brought up one of Shaq’s business arrangements.

“Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter,” Ye said, referring to the billionaire CEO of Authentic Brands Group. “Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq. I said ‘Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights.'”

The four-time NBA champion-entrepreneur took exception to being mentioned by Ye and responded on Twitter.

“Believe me you don’t know me like that,” Shaq replied to the post. “Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye west ‘I got more money than you, so why would i listen to you’ take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother.”

Kanye West has turned into the entertainment industry’s public enemy No. 1 following his “White Lives Matter” stunt, George Floyd comments and continuous anti-Semitic rhetoric, which has caused several companies to cut ties with him. Most recently, his Donda Academy has teetered on the brink of closure, with several staff members reportedly stepping down in recent weeks. Ye has also come under fire as reports have surfaced that he praised Hitler in the past.

Shaq’s pocket check comes on the heels of it being reported that Kanye has lost his billionaire status, mostly due in part to the termination of his partnership with Adidas.

