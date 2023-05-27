Shannon Sharpe Suffers $1 Million Loss in Home Burglary, per Report

Even an NFL legend like Shannon Sharpe can fall victim to a daring heist.

via: Sports Illustrated

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox Sports media personality Shannon Sharpe’s Los Angeles home was burglarized last week, and over $1 million worth of items were stolen, according to a report from TMZ.

The thieves stole items such as watches, jewelry and designer bags from the home. Sharpe contacted the police on May 19 after returning home from dinner and realizing something wasn’t right in the home.

Police told TMZ that there were no obvious signs of forced entry into the home, and no arrests have been made in the case, which remains under investigation.

Sharpe has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.

Sharpe has not let it affect his presence on FS1’s Undisputed television show with Skip Bayless, as he appeared in the chair across from Bayless all week as usual.