Shakira Facing Up To 8 Years In Prison For Tax Fraud

A Spanish judge on Tuesday approved a trial for Colombian pop singer Shakira on charges of tax fraud.

via: HotNewHipHop

Shakira could receive up to eight years in prison for a $13.9 million tax evasion case which alleges she didn’t pay taxes from 2012 to 2014. Spanish authorities moved forward with allowing prosecutors to pursue the case on Tuesday. She will stand trial in the case at a future date.

Shakira has denied any wrongdoing and claims to have paid off what she owed plus $3 million in interest.

A key factor in the case is where Shakira spent the majority of her time during the two-year stretch. She argues she was mostly at her primary residence, the Bahamas, while prosecutors claim she was in Spain.

A representative for the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer denied her client of any wrongdoing in a statement in July.

“Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm,” the rep said at the time.

Their statement continued: “Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process.”

A trial date has not yet been set.