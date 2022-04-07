'Shahs of Sunset' Canceled By Bravo After 9 Seasons

The sun has set on the ‘Shahs.’

Bravo has cancelled once-hit reality TV show ‘Shahs of Sunset’ after nine seasons.

We’ll never truly know if the cancelation had anything to do with Mike Shouhed’s recent domestic assault arrest, but sources say the show is ending because it simply ran its course.

Not all hope is lost for ‘Shahs’ fans though. The show’s original cast members Reza Farahan, Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi are said to all be in early talks for potential future projects with the network.

They had a good run!