Shad Khan’s Black News Channel Shuts Down, All Employees Fired

Black News Channel has suddenly shut down.

All 230 employees of the network, which launched in 2019 as a news outlet for people of color, have been terminated as of Friday.

via L.A. Times:

The Tallahassee, Fla.-based outlet, whose majority stakeholder is Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, failed to meet payroll on Friday, a day after telling employees that paychecks would be delayed. An announcement that the company will cease operations, putting its staff of 230 — a vast majority of whom are people of color — out of work, could come later in the day.

Khan was no longer willing to invest further, according to people briefed on the matter. The channel has been shopped to a number of media companies, including Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, but there have been no takers.

Big yikes.