Sha’Carri Richardson Offered A $250,000 Deal With A Vape Company

U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson may not be running in the upcoming Olympics, but she’s gotten an endorsement offer related to the reason she’s not competing in the first place.

via: Hot97

After the news broke that Richardson would not be participating in Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, the track and field athlete has reportedly been offered a deal with a vape company for $250,000.

The company, Dr. Dabber has asked Richardson to be a brand ambassador for them. In a letter obtained by TMZ, it states the following.

“Dear Ms. Richardson, we are saddened to learn of your recent suspension from the US Track and Field team, due to THC and missing the opportunity to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. At Dr. Dabber, we believe that THC can actually have many positive effects on an athlete’s recovery and overall mental wellbeing.”

The letter went on to compliment Richardson on her physique and her true star power and asked if she would be interested in being a part of their team.

If accepted, Sha’ Carri Richardson’s role will consist of testing their electronic dab rig and vape pens. It is unclear if Richardson has accepted the deal.

