Don Cheadle Claims "He Doesn't Get It Either" in Reaction to Emmy Nomination for 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Don Cheadle has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier — and he is, admittedly, a bit surprised.

via: HypeBeast

Cheadle, who appeared in the series for less than two minutes, took to Twitter to react to his nomination, seemingly just as surprised as many. The 11-time Emmy nominated actor said, “Thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, i don’t really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go.”

His nomination saw the actor reprise his role as Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes and only made a cameo in the opening episode to tie Falcon and the Winter Soldier into the main Marvel universe timeline. Fans were also quick to react with one account stating, “Don Cheadle was in tfatws for like a minute and he got nominated for an emmy. king things.” Another said, “as much as i like don chadle. carl lumbly deserved a nom by a long shot.” Polarizing reactions to Cheadle’s nomination have been placed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier at opposite ends.

thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, ?????ers. i don't really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go … — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 13, 2021

Disney+’s other hit Marvel series, WandaVision, received a whopping 23 nominations, bringing the Cinematic Universe’s total to 28.

The 73rd annual event, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will broadcast live on Sep. 19.