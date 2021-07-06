Sha’Carri Richardson is Not Going to Tokyo Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson will miss the Tokyo Olympics after USA Track & Field announced its full roster of athletes Tuesday, revealing that she has not been selected as a member of the 4×100 relay team.

via: Revolt

In a statement they released on Tuesday (July 6), the USATF announced that Robinson, who was disqualified from participating in the 100 meter dash at the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics, will also be left off of the 4 x 100 relay team.

“While USATF fully agrees that the merit of the World Anti-Doping Agency rules related to THC should be reevaluated, it would be detrimental to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field if USATF amended its policies following competition, only weeks before the Olympic Games,” reads one part of the statement.

It continues: “All USATF athletes are equally aware of and must adhere to the current anti-doping code, and our credibility as the National Governing Body would be lost if rules were only enforced under certain circumstances. So while our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha’Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team.”

Sha’Carri’s future is bright, it’s a shame she won’t be competing this year but her journey is just beginning.