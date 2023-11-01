Sexyy Red Calls for Young Thug to Be Released from Jail: 'Free My Twin'

Sexyy Red is calling for her ‘twin’ Young Thug to be released from jail.

via Complex:

After a new photo of Young Thug in court surfaced this week, the St. Louis rapper reposted the photo and made it clear where she stands in Thug’s legal battle in the YSL RICO case. “Free my mf twin @youngthug,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In an interview with Funny Marco earlier this year, Sexyy Red said that she’s seen a lot of comments suggesting she resembles the currently incarcerated Atlanta rapper. “I hate when they say I look like Young Thug, because no the fuck we do not look alike,” she said. When a clip of the interview featuring a comparison circulated on Instagram, she commented, “Yea after I seen the video we definitely twinnin.”

She also shared her reaction to an edited image that replaced her face with Young Thug. “What’s wrong with y’all ?,” she wrote. Recently, she revealed that she’s expecting her second child.

Sexyy Red calling for the release of Young Thug comes after a jury has finally been seated in the YSL trial after a selection process that lasted almost a year. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, 12 jurors and six alternates have been chosen for the trial as of Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Thug has been accused of operating in a street gang known as YSL (Young Slime Life), which is the same acronym as his record label Young Stoner Life Records. Authorities claim the alleged gang participated in a string of violent crimes in the state of Georgia. Thug has maintained his innocence throughout the case.

If Young Thug did everything they’re accusing him of, he needs to stay right where he is.