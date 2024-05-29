Sexxy Red Debuts On WWE NXT As A Special Guest | lovebscott.com

A hot Sexyy summer is upon us. Everyone and their mom is dancing to Sexyy Red‘s hit single, “Get It Sexyy.”

Last Night (May 28), Sexyy made an appearance on WWE NXT.

As Sexyy was introduced, she twerked her way into the ring, as “Get It Sexyy” played in the background. Her grand entrance was met with cheers from the audience.

Shortly after, Sexyy unveiled the championship belt, which she carried gracefully above her head.

wwe is not real bruh, all this shit feels like a fever dream ????? wdym sexyy red is hosting nxt battleground?? pic.twitter.com/o0iEuVXxIt — aaliyah. ? (@wackielea) May 29, 2024

Elsewhere during the show, Sexyy paid a visit to some of the wrestlers as they were getting prepared in the locker room. Once again, she greeted the wrestlers with some top-notch twerking.

Sexyy Red such an icon ?? pic.twitter.com/udmBxtV9QJ — ?ay. (@TOXlCATTRACTlON) May 29, 2024

?? SEXY BOYYYYYYYY@SexyyRed314_ and @ShawnMichaels are the duo we never knew we needed ? pic.twitter.com/ycSy447sZU — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 29, 2024

Sexyy Red has been trying to get on WWE for a while. The rapper tweeted at the organization back in October 2023 and asked, point blank, when she’d be invited. “I wanna see this happen fr,” she wrote in reference to a video of superstar Jay Uso. “When yal gonna invite me.” The Usos responded to her and told her they’d get her involved as a “special guest.” It took a little while, but it looks like they made good on their promise. Sexyy Red has previously praised wrestlers like Trick Williams and the Meta-Four.

You can watch the video clips from WWE NXT above.