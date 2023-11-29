‘Sex and the City’ Unscripted Dating Show In Development from Creator Candace Bushnell

A new dating show based on author Candace Bushnell’s ‘Sex and the City’ is currently in development.

via Variety:

Titled “Is There Still Sex in The City,” the program will follow four friends in their fifties as they navigate the immersive dating experience in a “love do-over” where they trade in their busy city lives for a “dating utopia.” “They’ll live together in a cozy country chateau where they’ll have their pick of a different group of men in each episode. They’ll try the boy toys, sample a senior age player, be romanced by the rich guys and even get to flirt with their fantasy man. But in the end, who will really steal their hearts, and will our ladies be able to bring the sex back to the city?” reads the logline.

“Fifty-something women (and above) are the hottest new dating demographic, and I should know, I am one of them,” said Bushnell in a statement. “Over the decades, I’ve dated men of all ages and I’m so excited to be working on a show that combines my passion for relationships with the chance to help women, like me, navigate a love do-over.”

Added Bunim/Murray President Julie Pizzi, “We feel that Candace’s brand has grown with her audience and her expertise in the dating space is an incredible entry point for an immersive dating experiment.”

Famously known as the real-life Carrie Bradshaw, Bushnell invented the character as an alter-ego while writing her 1996 novel. The book inspired HBO’s popular series of the same name (which ran for six seasons, and spawned two movies and a revival, titled “And Just Like That”). Bushnell’s other works includes “Four Blondes,” “Trading Up,” “Lipstick Jungle,” “One Fifth Avenue,” and “The Carrie Diaries.” “Lipstick Jungle” and “The Carrie Diaries” each became network TV series (NBC and The CW) for two seasons. She is currently scheduled to tour her one woman show, “True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City” in England, Italy and Canada in 2024.

We’re surprised something like this didn’t happen sooner.