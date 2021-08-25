Serena Williams Withdraws from the U.S. Open Due to Torn Hamstring

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the U.S. Open just before its start because of an injury.

via People:

The six-time U.S. Open winner, 39, told fans in a statement on social media, “After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring.”

“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play – I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering on from afar,” she added. “Thank you for your continued love and support. I’ll see you soon.”

The U.S. Open wished Williams a recovery in a tweet, writing, “Get well soon, @serenawilliams!”

The tournament is set to begin in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 30.

Williams’ withdrawal comes after she had to retire from Wimbledon after her first-round match in June as a result of her injury.

She also opted out of the Olympics in Tokyo and the Cincinnati Masters Open last week.

Get well soon, Serena!