Serena Williams Insists She Wasn’t ‘Dancing To Be Petty’ At Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar wowed with his recent Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, of course. One of the most surprising elements of it was the unexpected appearance of Serena Williams, who danced on stage as Lamar performed. Given her supposed history with Drake and the general anti-Drake sentiments of Lamar’s performance, many have assumed Williams’ presence was meant as some sort of diss towards Drake.

On February 10, Ohanian shared a portion of the performance on X, alongside a news clip of sports reporter Jason Whitlock criticizing Williams. Apparently, Whitlock thought that Williams’ cameo was “akin to cracking a tasteless, X-rated joke inside a church.”

“Some of y’all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows…. This is bigger than the music,” Ohanian captioned the post.

That there my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back. I Love you ? Gosh I’m so late to the game (I’ve been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty… def not dancing to be petty lol. I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold… — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 17, 2025

Williams, who was fresh off a girls trip, backed Ohanian, with whom she shares two daughters.

“That there my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back. I Love you” she began. “Gosh I’m so late to the game (I’ve been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty … def not dancing to be petty lol. I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold medals) that I simply don’t have time for petty. All love and respect always nothing negative here.”

Williams seemed honored to be a part of Kendrick’s biggest televised performance yet, and shared behind-the-scenes Super Bowl recaps on TikTok.

