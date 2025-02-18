Home > NEWS

Serena Williams Insists She Wasn’t ‘Dancing To Be Petty’ At Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Kendrick Lamar wowed with his recent Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, of course. One of the most surprising elements of it was the unexpected appearance of Serena Williams, who danced on stage as Lamar performed. Given her supposed history with Drake and the general anti-Drake sentiments of Lamar’s performance, many have assumed Williams’ presence was meant as some sort of diss towards Drake.

On February 10, Ohanian shared a portion of the performance on X, alongside a news clip of sports reporter Jason Whitlock criticizing Williams. Apparently, Whitlock thought that Williams’ cameo was “akin to cracking a tasteless, X-rated joke inside a church.”

“Some of y’all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows…. This is bigger than the music,” Ohanian captioned the post.

Advertisement

Williams, who was fresh off a girls trip, backed Ohanian, with whom she shares two daughters.

“That there my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back. I Love you” she began. “Gosh I’m so late to the game (I’ve been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty … def not dancing to be petty lol. I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold medals) that I simply don’t have time for petty. All love and respect always nothing negative here.”

Williams seemed honored to be a part of Kendrick’s biggest televised performance yet, and shared behind-the-scenes Super Bowl recaps on TikTok.

Advertisement
@serena When Kendrick and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal.’ I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it! I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day. End of story. #superbowl #halftimeshow #serenawilliams #chiefs #eagles #superbowl2025 #fyp #foryou #kendrick ? Not Like Us – Instrumental – DC Beatz

via: BET

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Robert Pattinson Responds to Now Having Male Fans After His Twilight Era [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Bethenny Frankel Praises ‘Smart’ Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds SNL Appearance: ‘Marketing Genius’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Meghan Markle Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Princess Lilibet

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Soulja Boy Headed to Trial With Ex Over Claims He Kept Her in a Room for Days Without Hot Water

By: Walker
Bartender
LIFESTYLE

Where the Dolls Reign Supreme: A Guide to the Most-Popular Trans Strip Clubs in the U.S.

By: DM
NEWS

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Finally Sell Georgia Mansion for $2.75M

By: Walker
NEWS

R. Kelly’s Lawyer Slams ‘SNL’ After Singer Was Labeled ‘Problematic Guest’

By: Walker
NEWS

Guy Pearce Breaks Down in Tears Recalling Alleged Kevin Spacey Encounters: ‘He Targeted Me’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Dramatic Video Shows Delta Plane Crash Landing in Toronto and Bursting into Flames Before Flipping Upside Down

By: Walker
NEWS

Papoose & Claressa Shields Spotted In Hawaii Amid Remy Ma Reconciliation Rumors

By: Walker