Serena Williams Daughter Olympia Calls Out Tennis Stars’ Hairstyle: ‘It’s a Wig’!

Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia isn’t afraid to drop some truth bombs!

via: Page Six

Williams posted a relatable mom tweet on Sunday sharing her 5-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian’s, hilarious reaction when a “nice lady” complimented the retired tennis star’s hair — and fans were in stitches over the little one’s comment.

Nice lady: I love your hair

Me: Awww Thanks!

Olympia : It’s a WIG!!! — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 16, 2023

“Nice lady: I love your hair Me: Awww Thanks! Olympia : It’s a WIG!!!” the seven-time Wimbledon winner, 41 — who is married to Reddit co-founder Alex Ohanian, 40 — wrote on Twitter.

Her followers were loving the unfiltered Olympia moment, with dozens replying with crying laughing emojis and one fan writing, “Shouts to you and Alex for raising an honest queen.”

“Kids are always there to provide the harshest of burns, just in case we are having too fabulous of a day,” another wrote, while a third fan added, “The Age Group remains undefeated in outing their parents. On everything. Humbling.”

Others related to the experience, sharing their own embarrassing stories of their kids spilling their secrets — like one whose child called her mom out for wearing extensions or another who said, “Mom, you’ve got a mustache.”

This isn’t the first time Williams — who gave birth to Olympia in 2017 and announced her second pregnancy at this year’s Met Gala — has shared her daughter’s brutally honest comments on social media.

In May, Williams shared a YouTube video revealing how she and Ohanian told Olympia — who loves to give input on her mom’s fashion line — that she was going to be a big sister.

“Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant,” the clothing entrepreneur said in the clip, adding, “But she did call me fat and then she got really stressed out.”

“She was like, ‘Mommy, you’re fat.’ I try not to take it personal ’cause I’m, like, super into fitness, but I’m like, ‘Um, am I?.’”

Stay tuned for the candid tot’s reaction when the new baby arrives.