Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Announce Sex of Their Second Baby [Video]

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian announced the sex of their baby in a major way.

via Just Jared:

The 41-year-old tennis pro revealed that she was expecting her second child with Alexis while attending the Met Gala earlier this year. They already share a five-year-old daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

On Monday (July 31), Serena shared a video from the gender reveal party that the couple hosted.

In the clip, Serena is decked out in pink and hoping for news that they’re going to have another girl.

“I’m a little nervous because I don’t have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy,” she said. Luckily, she won’t need to find out! Serena and Alexis are expecting another little girl, and they found out in the cutest way.

Alexis trolled his wife, bringing out a yellow cake that didn’t reveal the baby’s sex. Instead, they used drones to break the news by spelling out “Girl!” in the sky.

Congrats to them! Check out the reveal video below.