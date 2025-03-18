Selena’s Killer Reportedly Blames Late Singer For Her Own Death

BY: Walker Published 48 minutes ago

Yolanda Saldívar, Selena’s convicted killer, reportedly believes the singer is partly responsible for her own death.

In an interview with The New York Post, a member of Saldívar’s family stated, “[Yolanda] knows what she did was wrong and she takes responsibility for it. But she was reacting to the way she was confronted.”

The anonymous person said that Saldívar claimed “[Selena] came at her really aggressively. She was so thrown off with how forceful Selena was being; everything happened so fast. If Selena had confronted her differently, this never would have happened.”

The 64-year-old, who’s currently serving a life sentence for the 1995 murder, believes that Selena’s death was “accidental” and also claims that the singer planned to commit suicide prior to the murder.

Saldívar fatally shot Selena on March 31, 1995 in a Corpus Christi hotel room. She believed Saldívar was embezzling money from her. Since her initial conviction, she’s tried to appeal her sentence and it was always rejected.

In the documentary Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Saldívar shared, “I was convicted by public opinion even before my trial started.” Inmates at the Patrick L. O’Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas, where she’s being held, told The Post that Saldívar is separated from the general population.

Former inmate Yesenia Dominguez explained, “Everyone was always like, ‘Let me have five minutes with that b***h.’ Everyone wanted to get justice for Selena. There’s a target on her back.”

Saldívar’s family is willing to house her if released, adding, “We have never forsaken her. But I don’t know where she’s going to get a job. Who will hire her?”

A decision will be rendered by the parole board at the end of the month.

