Selena Gomez Set to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘Spiral,’ Drake to Executive Produce

Selena Gomez has been tapped to star in a new psychological thriller called ‘Spiral’ with Drake set to executive producer — among others.

The story follows a former influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart.

via Deadline:

Phoebe Fisher penned the most recent version with Collins and Melissa Broder penning a previous draft. Given the star power attached, this package should gain a ton of attention as it makes it way around town.

Gomez most recently finished the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. She also is returning to voice Mavis in Sony Animation’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformia. She is repped by WME and Lighthouse Management + Media.

Collins is best known for her role as Agnyss on the acclaimed Amazon series Transparent. This will mark her directorial debut. She is also repped by Lighthouse Management + Media.

Acting may be the one avenue where Selena Gomez has some range — we’ll just have to wait and see if ‘Spiral’ delivers.