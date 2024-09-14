Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Taylor Frankie Paul Opens Up About 'Soft Swinging' On The View [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Taylor explained: “So swinging is where you full on switch partners, like swingers, right? So for us, we opened up our relationship, we were playing games and being intimate all in front of each other.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul was put on the spot to explain “soft swinging” to the ladies of The View.

Following Whoopi Goldberg’s wide-eyed introduction of the show, Joy Behar was curious to know what exactly the term “soft swinging” meant, while Taylor and fellow costar Mayci Neeley joined the ladies to promote Hulu’s reality series,

“In 2022 you created quite the scandal Miss Taylor, when you revealed that you and your husband were getting a divorce because you both had engaged in ‘soft swinging’ with other couples,” Behar said.

'The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives' stars Taylor Frankie Paul and Mayci Neeley talk changing the image of Mormon culture and how their group of mom influencers are debunking misconceptions about Mormons in their hit new reality series. pic.twitter.com/kxKT9q9Pc9 — The View (@TheView) September 12, 2024

“It’s the soft part that’s throwing me off. And of course if you’re engaged with the other couples you might fall in love with the guys or one of the women if you’re of that persuasion. So what happened there? What is soft swinging, explain that?” asked Joy.

“So swinging is where you full on switch partners, like swingers, right? So for us, we opened up our relationship, we were playing games and being intimate all in front of each other,” Taylor began to explain.

“So we weren’t full-on switching per se. So that’s why they called it soft swinging, which I didn’t come up with that term by the way,” she added.

Behar the pressed further about the reasoning for the divorce adding, “so you fell in love with one of the guys that you started to interact with?”

“I wouldn’t say that now, but back at the time I might have felt those feelings,” Taylor admitted.

When the conversation switched to fellow costar Mayci, she was quick to note that she was not a part of the group of “soft swingers”.

“To clear the air, I was not involved in this little game,” she said, referring to Taylor, before explaining how it affected the group dynamic.

This was not the first time Taylor has explained the intimate details behind her soft swinging experience. While appearing on an episode of The Viall Files, Taylor further explained the soft-swinging situation she was involved in, which, overtime led to her cheating on her then-husband with another man.

“It wasn’t even a conversation. I think we were all drinking and partying and the guys were like, ‘You girls should make out,’ and that’s that,” she told Viall of how it all began with another couple, saying it escalated to taking lingerie photos together while making out.

“We do this for a while with this couple, cabin parties, making out in the same bed, intercourse in the same bed next to each other, the girls kissing and the husbands touching the other’s wife,” she further added of the situation, adding that they eventually welcomed a third couple into the fold.

Per Taylor, this third couple was “more down” than the first duo, and, eventually, the four of them were together at a cabin.

“I’m with this man completely naked and we’re about to go full force and he’s with the wife and [her then-husband] super drunk and he comes to this realization, ‘We can’t do this, what if one of you gets pregnant, we don’t know who’s the dad,'” she claimed, saying jealousy and feelings started getting involved.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is streaming now on Hulu.

via: TooFab