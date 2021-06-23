Seattle Black Pride Event Asks White Attendees Pay ‘Reparations’ [Photos]

Organizers of a Black-focused LGTBQ+ Pride event have come under fire for charging white attendees up to $50 in “reparation fees.”

According to Yahoo, Take B(l)ack Pride is an exclusively Black event that advertises “white allies and accomplices are welcome to attend, but will be charged a $10 to $50 reparations fee and given a wrist band as proof of payment.”

The money will reportedly go towards subsidizing black and brown trans and queer members as well as performers at the parade.

The event is scheduled for June 26 at the Jimi Hendrix Park on Saturday.

Capitol Hill Pride directors Philip Lipson and Charlette LeFevre wrote a letter to the Seattlel Human Rights Commision, which was shared via, Twitter and read in part, “We consider this reverse discrimination in its worse [sic] form and we feel we are being attacked for not supporting due to disparaging and hostile e-mails.”

The statement continued, “We will never charge admission over the color of a person’s skin and resent being attacked for standing in those values.”

Lipson and LeFevre also called for an investigation into a “possible ethics and elections violation.”

The Seattle Human Rights Commission responded with, “Black trans and queer peoples are among the most marginalized and persecuted peoples within the LGBTQIA2S+ community. They often face shame not only from the cis-heteronormative community, but within the queer community at large as well.”

The statement continued, “In making the event free for the Black Queer community, the organizers of this event are extending a courtesy so rarely extended; by providing a free and safe space to express joy, share story, and be in community. We would like to recommend, if possible, that you educate yourself on the harm it may cause Seattle’s BIPOC community in your pursuit of a free ticket to an event that is not expressly meant for you and your entertainment..

LeFevre and Lipson then issued an apology after participants began pulling out of their event.

The apology read in part, “We apologize for the inquiry to the City of Seattle regarding Take B(l)ack Pride, it was not meant to be an attack or divide but to ensure equality for all. Capitol Hill Pride encourages community events and our mission is to recognize the LGBTQ+ community and all spectrums.”

Take B(l)ack Pride is still scheduled for this Saturday, June 26 at Jimi Hendrix Park in Seattle, Washington.

