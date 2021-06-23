Allyson Felix Just Launched Her Own Shoe Company [Photos]

After breaking up with Nike in 2019 and landing a sponsorship deal with Gap’s Athleta, the brand’s first, track and field star Allyson Felix is launching her own shoe business.

American sprinter Allyson Felix is headed back to the Olympics Games this summer after securing her spot on the U.S. Track and Field team this past weekend with her second-place finish in the 400-meter dash at the Olympic Team Trials, and she did it while wearing track spikes from her new shoe company.

Today, Felix announced the launch of Saysh, a footwear brand designed specifically for women. Saysh’s first shoe release, the Saysh One, is available for pre-order now on the brand’s website in three neutral colorways. According to the shoe’s description, the design of the silhouette is inspired by a wrap dress as the drapes of the garment are also reminiscent of the lines on a running track. Felix has been wearing a Saysh track spike in the Olympic Trials but it isn’t clear that the pair will be released to the public.

In addition to the sneaker releases, fans can also subscribe to the brand’s membership-based community called the “Saysh Collective,” which offers workout videos and special appearances from Felix and others. The annual membership costs $150 and a monthly pass goes for $10.

Felix was previously signed to Nike before she left in 2019, publicly voicing her frustration over the inequality she dealt with due to the brand’s lack of a financial maternal protection program.

The Saysh One is currently available for pre-order at Saysh.com for $150, but a fulfillment date has not been announced by the brand.

