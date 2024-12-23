Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Twin Daughters D’Lila and Jessie Celebrate Their 18th Birthdays as Dad Remains in Jail Awaiting Trial

BY: Walker Published 25 mins ago

Christian Combs took to social media this past weekend to express his love for his twin sisters, D’Lila and Jessie, on their 18th birthday.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the twin girls celebrated their milestone birthday surrounded by all of their siblings. The next day on Instagram, D’Lila and Jessie showed photos from their party, posing in matching pink dresses in front of a Christmas tree and pink balloons.

“12/21 blessed to see another,” they captioned the post.

Diddy’s 2-year-old daughter Love shared a post on her Instagram, run by mom Dana Tee, in honor of her big sisters, writing, “Missed my bedtime to celebrate my sisters turning 18!!!! I love my family.”

She also shared a photo with all seven of Diddy’s kids, including the birthday girls, sister Chance, 18, and brothers Quincy, 33, Justin, 30, and Christian “King,” 26.

Christian posted a birthday tribute as well, sharing a few photos of himself smiling in between D’Lila and Jessie.

“HAPPY BDAY TO MY QUEENS @the_combs_twins !! I can’t believe yall already 18!” he wrote under the snap, adding, “I remember the day you were born like it was yesterday!! I’m proud of you & LOVE YOU SOO MUCH !!.”

On Chance’s Instagram Stories, the proud big sister posted a photo with the birthday girls. Over the picture, she wrote, “Happy birthdayyyy to the best sisters everrrr i love you guys endlessly! it’s so insane that you guys are 18!!!”

Love’s mom Dana shared a tribute to the girls as well, sharing photos of D’Lila and Jessie with their baby sister as well as some never-before-seen photos of Dana pregnant with Love. “Happy 18th Birthday to Jessie & D’lila!!! Thank you for being such a big part of my motherhood journey. May God continue to Bless You and may all your wishes come true!,” she began.

“To witness Baby Love come into this world and have the best big sisters any little girl can ask for makes my heart so full.**Last pic the girls put LIPLINER on Baby Love and now all she wants is lipstick and lipliner.”

Alongside photos of the birthday girls on his Instagram page, Quincy wrote, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday @the_combs_twins! Yall ATE! TEEN! I love the young women y’all are becoming. Stay inspired. Stay kind. Stay beautiful inside & out! Life starts nowwww get readyyyyyy! I love you!!!!!.”

Diddy is expected to return to court on March 17 and will spend the holiday season behind bars after withdrawing his appeal for bail. He had unsuccessfully requested bail three times. At the time of the final ruling, District Judge Arun Subramanian cited the risk of possible witness tampering.

via: People