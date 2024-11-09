Home > NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Proposes New $50 Million Bail Package in 4th Request for Prison Release

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs is again renewing his request to be released from jail ahead of his May 2025 criminal trial.

Lawyers for Combs filed the request in Manhattan federal court, where his previous requests for bail have been rejected by two judges since his September arrest on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years with help from a network of associates and employees, while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

He has been awaiting a May 5 trial at a federal detention facility in Brooklyn.

In their new court filing, lawyers for Combs say they are proposing a “far more robust” bail package that would subject the entertainer to strict around-the-clock security monitoring and near-total restrictions on his ability to contact anyone but his lawyers. But the amount of money they attach to the package remains $50 million, as they proposed before.

They also cite new evidence that they say “makes clear that the government’s case is thin.” That evidence, the lawyers said, refutes the government’s claim that a March 2016 video showing Combs physically assaulting his then-girlfriend occurred during a coerced “freak off,” a sexually driven event described in the indictment against Combs.

They wrote that the encounter was instead “a minutes-long glimpse into a complex but decade-long consensual relationship” between Combs and his then-girlfriend.

The lawyers argued that the jail conditions Combs is experiencing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn violate his constitutional rights to participate in his defense.

A spokesperson for prosecutors declined to comment.

via: AP

