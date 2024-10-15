Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Legal Team Slams Alleged Victims’ Lawyer Over ‘Barrage of Lawsuits’: ‘Clear Attempts to Garner Publicity’

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team is fighting back.

Combs and his legal team are not happy with the six shocking new lawsuits filed against the rapper on Monday October 14.

The music mogul’s lawyers spoke out against the latest alleged victims’ attorney, Tony Buzbee, accusing him of submitting the “barrage of lawsuits” in an attempt to gain media attention.

“The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity,” Combs’ attorneys said in a statement after news broke about the imprisoned Bad Boy Records founder being sued yet again.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper’s lawyers insisted: “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.”

“In court, the truth will prevail: That Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman,” they claimed, despite the 12 lawsuits filed against the 54-year-old thus far and the hundreds of alleged victims believed to have been negatively impacted by the music producer’s ways.

In the most recent lawsuits filed against Combs, both men and women accused the “I Need a Girl” rapper of raping, drugging, sodomizing and threatening to kill them if they did not comply with his requests.

As OK! previously reported, one of the woman claiming to be a victim of Combs accused him of raping her in 2004, when she was just 19 years old.

The female said she had been with Combs at a photo shoot when he invited her to his Marriott hotel room in Manhattan for a “more exclusive party.”

It was there the woman and her friend were allegedly escorted to a “separate room” away from the “main party” and sexually assaulted.

The alleged victim claimed Combs “threatened to have them both killed” if they did not comply.

A second lawsuit filed on Monday accused Combs — who was allegedly accompanied by two bodyguards also threatening to “kill” the individual — of orally sexually assaulting a man in the stockroom of a Macy’s department store.

Another man alleged Combs drugged and sodomized him in a vehicle parked outside of one of the award-winning artist’s infamous “white parties” in 2006. The apparent victim said he begged for help, as Combs simply told him he would “be alright.”

A fourth lawsuit focused on a woman who accused Combs of raping her at an event promoting a new Biggie Smalls music video in 1995. She claimed he “violently struck her, slamming her head against a wall” before engaging in intercourse without her consent.

All six lawsuits were filed in the Southern District of New York by Buzbee, who is representing more than 120 alleged victims of Combs.

The three-time Grammy winner has pleaded not guilty to all charges of racketeering and trafficking brought against him. He was ordered to remain in prison until his scheduled trial start date of May 5.

If convicted, Combs faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars.

via: OK!