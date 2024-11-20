Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces 5 New Sexual Abuse Lawsuits: Combs Accused of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Men and Women

BY: Walker Published 50 mins ago

Five more civil lawsuits filed by unnamed plaintiffs Tuesday accuse music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of a variety of sexual abuses across more than 20 years, adding to a list of accusations—all of which Combs denies—that continue to mount as the rapper and businessman sits in jail awaiting trial on a federal sex trafficking indictment.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, one man — who is suing the Bad Boy Records founder as John Doe — claimed he was invited to an afterparty at a residence in Miami by one of Combs’ associates where other stars were also present.

The plaintiff claimed in the lawsuit, filed by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee, that he started to fall in and out of consciousness after he consumed a beverage.

The man alleged that he woke up naked, feeling a sharp pain in his rectum and anus. When he turned around, he noticed a fully erect Combs, 55, allegedly trying to insert his penis into his anus.

John Doe claimed the Revolt co-founder talked dirty to him while smiling disturbingly and he could not fight back due to the alleged drugs in his system.

When he woke up naked the following day, the plaintiff claimed in the lawsuit, he was given his clothes and escorted back to the nightclub where the first party took place.

A second lawsuit Buzbee filed was for a woman from Maryland who claimed she was drugged and forced to perform oral sex on the dad of seven.

Per the docs also obtained by Page Six, the plaintiff — who is suing Combs as Jane Doe — claimed in the suit that she was 18 years old in 2001 when she was attending a Halloween party in New York City.

She alleged that one of the “Act Bad” rapper’s security guards escorted her to a black SUV limousine where Combs was waiting with other members of his security team.

Jane Doe alleged she started to feel dizzy after consuming a drink when the disgraced hip-hop mogul forced her to perform oral sex on him in front of the other men in the vehicle.

During the alleged sexual assault, the woman claimed, Combs called her derogatory names and sprayed champagne on her.

She alleged in the complaint that she was not allowed to leave the limo until she performed oral sex on everyone.

A third victim claimed she was a 17-year-old victim when she was allegedly drugged and raped by Combs while attending his Fourth of July all-white party in the Hamptons in 2004.

The fourth plaintiff claimed he was drugged and raped after traveling to Manhattan for a music video role in October 2001. The victim alleged that Combs’ bodyguard at the time was holding down his arms and at one point, also put on a condom himself.

The fifth plaintiff was a man who claimed he was also drugged and sodomized by Combs after he attended a party at the rapper’s NYC home “in or around 2022.”

All accusers are going after Combs for damages.

Buzbee is representing more than 120 alleged victims of the Sean John founder, including men, women and minors.

via: Page Six