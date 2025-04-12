Scout Willis Responds to Sister Tallulah’s Comments About Ex-Stepdad Ashton Kutcher [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 9 minutes ago

Scout described the handling of her parents’ separations as always being done with “absolute grace and love.”

Scout Willis is chiming in after her sister, Tallulah, made a rare comment about ex-stepdad Ashton Kutcher.

Advertisement

While on the red carpet, Scout was asked about her sister making headlines by commenting about her mom Demi Moore’s split from Kutcher — and how she believes “no one has to be the bad guy” for healing to happen.

“No, and I don’t think so. That’s not the way I hold it, my mom holds it,” Scout told Entertainment Tonight. “Since my parents divorced when I was young, it’s always been handled with absolute grace and love.”

“I think that really is the way forward for everything — just putting the children first and handling everything with a lot of mutual respect,” she said.

On the Goop podcast episode released on Monday, Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk discussed their experience blending their families — with both Paltrow and Falchuk sharing children from their previous marriages — and Tallulah couldn’t help but chime in.

Advertisement

“I have a lot to say on this,” the 31-year-old wrote in the comments of Gwyneth’s Instagram post promoting the episode. “Especially how to move through and ex-step-parent.”

When one curious fan asked if she was specifically talking about her mom’s marriage to Ashton, Tallulah actually responded.

“This maybe should have been a private message lol,” she wrote, but still confirmed, “Yes, I have personal experience with this.”

“It’s an important conversation,” Tallulah added in later comments, telling the fan, “also. No one needs to be bad guy for a situation to be healed. there’s room for everyone.”

Advertisement

Tallulah and her sisters Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33, were teens when Demi began her highly publicized relationship with Kutcher, who was 15 years her junior at the time. The romance came three years after Moore ended her marriage with Bruce Willis.

The whirlwind relationship was a huge shift for Tallulah, who previously admitted that during this time, she felt largely “forgotten.”

“I felt like everyone left the house and it was just me living there,” Tallulah reflected during a 2019 conversation with her mom and sisters on Red Table Talk. “I know that she does love me, one hundred percent, but in that moment, you’re hurt, and you can’t fathom that someone that loves you would do that to you, and would choose others more than you.”

In 2023, for the series premiere of the Fox reality show, “Stars on Mars,” Tallulah also admitted that her mother’s relationship with Kutcher was “really hard” on her, to the point that she’s still dealing with the after-effects to this day.

Advertisement

“It was like 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton,” she also said in a confessional. “It was that moment, a lot going on, and I really went inside of myself, and that did send me into like a total dumpster fire. It was really hard, and I’m still unpacking.”

“However, I found the other side of that, which is like I really love myself now, and I love my family,” she shared.

via: TooFab