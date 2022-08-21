Scott Disick Injured In Single Roll-Over Car Accident In Calabasas

The Kardashians star Scott Disick reportedly sustained a minor cut to his head after getting into a single-car accident in his Lamborghini Urus in Calabasas on Sunday.

via: AceShowbiz

The 39-year-old reality star allegedly suffered minor injuries in the incident but he’s expected to be okay, per TMZ. The accident reportedly took place as the star drove near Calabasas. While details aren’t clear, it’s reported that his Lamborghini SUV was the only vehicle involved and rolled over in the incident.

Multiple sources told the news site that “The Kardashians” star suffered a small cut to his head but refused medical attention when paramedics arrived on the scene. His car was reportedly towed from the scene following the incident.

Scott, who shares three kids with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, had been spotted out and about in California in recent days. Most recently, he was caught hanging out with a stunning mystery woman amid rumors he’s in a relationship with Jake Paul’s ex Abby Wetherington.

On August 16, the self-proclaimed Lord Disick was photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu with the brunette beauty. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the two were seen getting into his new gray Ferrari before driving off.

Scott has been spotted out with a number of aspiring models since breaking up with Amelia Hamlin as well as Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker. Last month, the Talentless founder sparked rumors that he’s dating Abby after they were spotted having fun during a party on a yacht.

At the time, Scott was seen hanging out with a bevy of bikini-clad ladies, including Abby, at a yacht party in Miami. In a photo from the festivities, he appeared to be handing the 24-year-old model, who wore a black swimsuit, a small plate with a candle on it.

Prior to that, Scott was seen dining with Kimberly Stewart twice. Although they appeared to be friendly during the fun times out, a source insisted that they’re just friends and revealed that Scott is quite close with the entire Stewart family, including Kimberly’s singer dad, Rod Stewart.

Less than a month earlier, Scott reportedly broke up with model Rebecca Donaldson after two months of dating. Of the breakup, a source said, “Although they had a short-lived romance, it was definitely serious. He enjoyed his time with her but realized he is not in a place to seriously date right now.”