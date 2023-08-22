Scooter Braun Pokes Fun at Alleged Mass Exodus of A-list Clients

Scooter Braun is seemingly responding to the reports he’s severed professional ties with several of his longtime clients.

Speaking for the first time on the sudden exodus, he tweeted Tuesday, “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.”

His comment comes just days after it was rumored that Justin Bieber — who’s worked with Braun since his debut in 2006 — was calling it quits on their professional relationship.

Despite Bieber’s reps quickly shutting down the reports, other sources told Page Six that “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

Then, on Monday, Billboard reported that Ariana Grande, 30, was the next singer to seek new management after 10 years with Braun, 42.

However, a source shut down the rumors and told Page Six that Braun and “7 Rings” songstress — who is releasing a deluxe 10th-anniversary edition of “Yours Truly” on Aug. 25 — are still working together.

A second source clarified that Grande and Bieber, 29, were not leaving SB Projects, but rather that Braun is taking a step back from the nitty gritty.

“All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract, and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as Hybe America CEO,” a source familiar with the situation told Page Six Tuesday.

The source insisted that “SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

However, two celebs have certainly left Braun amid the restructuring. On Monday, Page Six confirmed that Demi Lovato, 31, made the decision to drop Braun last month.

Idina Menzel then became the latest A-lister to drop him, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Braun has yet to directly address the alleged mass exodus.

Taylor Swift was the first celebrity to slam Braun in 2019 after he bought her master recordings. Braun ended up selling the masters for more than $300 million in 2020, which resulted in Swift re-recording her first six albums.

Swift later said she was “grossed out” by the purchase and slammed him after he “stripped me of my life’s work.”