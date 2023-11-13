'It's Very Scary': Kelly Clarkson's Friends Concerned Over Singer's Drastic 60-Pound Weight Loss: Report

Kelly Clarkson’s friends are concerned for her health as the artiste has rapidly lost 60-pounds.

via: Radar Online

Clarkson has reportedly dropped 60 pounds in mere months and her close friends fear the talk show host’s drastic diet is taking a dangerous toll on her health, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources alleged that the Because of You singer is rarely eating and her health is suffering as a result.

“She’s hardly eating,” an insider told the National Enquirer. “There’s a reason she’s lost so much weight so quickly — and it seems to be making her sick.”

“She’s tired all the time, complaining of stomach issues and even getting dizzy spells,” the source added, “it’s very scary.”

The Breakaway star revealed in 2018 that she suffers from an unspecified autoimmune disorder and a thyroid problem. The insider alleged that Clarkson should be “extra cautious” due to her existing conditions.

“The last thing she should be doing is starving herself when she already has health issues,” the source continued.

Some fans are reportedly convinced the American Idol winner has joined Hollywood’s latest fad diet, Ozempic.

Many celebs, including Sharon Osbourne and Amy Schumer, have confessed to using the weight-reduction shot, which was developed as a type-2 diabetes treatment. So far, Clarkson has kept quiet about her weight loss secret.

“If she is using it, she’s not saying. But her appetite is totally gone,” the insider continued. “She used to love a good sit-down lunch. Now all she’ll order is a small salad — and even that she pushes around her plate.”

Sources said the Since U Been Gone singer vowed months ago to whittle her waistline and dive back into the dating pool after her bitter divorce from Brandon Blackstock, 46, was finalized last year.

The songbird packed on 50 pounds during her doomed six-year marriage to her former manager, insiders claimed.

“Everyone supported her diet at first. It’s totally understandable she’d want to feel her best. But now she’s going overboard — and doesn’t seem to have any interest in slowing down,” confides the source. “It’s like she’s addicted to losing weight!”

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Clarkson has been working on her revenge body since the summer. Insiders claimed in July that the singer had lost 15 pounds and planned to lose another 35 by the fall. Fast forward a few months and it appears she’s surpassed her goal.

Sources said at the time that Clarkson is “finally back on a healthy eating plan, and it’s already starting to show.”

“She’s on a regimented, balanced diet that’s low on carbs and calories but high on protein,” the insider said while noting the singer was also enjoying an active lifestyle as she prepared to re-enter the dating scene.