Say What Now? YouTube Couple Who Attempted to Spend Night Inside Target Now Face 7 Years in Prison

A couple who attempted to capture their night spent inside a Pennsylvania Target for YouTube is now facing trespassing charges.

via Complex:

As reported by FOX 29 Philadelphia, Johnson Larose, 25, and Charlotte Fischer, 24, who go by the YouTube moniker “Saucy and Honey” were arrested after wandering around the inside of a Chester County Target after hours on Feb. 21. The pair reportedly left the store briefly around 3 a.m., which tripped the alarm system. Authorities arrived and searched the building, but didn’t find anyone. The couple returned to the store around 8 a.m.

Police later discovered surveillance footage that showed Larose and Fischer in the store with their phones out, but the couple reportedly didn’t steal anything.

“It became a little bit bigger of an investigation, trying to find out what they were doing, was there something criminal?” Detective Scott Pezick told FOX 29.

The pair have since been banned from all Philadelphia Target’s and were later charged with third-degree trespassing before they were released on $25,000 bail. They are expected to appear in court on March 24, and face up to 7 years in prison.

“I mean, no regrets just living life and having fun, it’s kind of sad that all of this came out of it, we were expecting a fine nothing crazy,” Fischer later told FOX 29.

The couple before their arrest had uploaded the footage to their YouTube channel. Compiled in a 26-minute video titled “24 hour overnight challenge in Target,” the video shows the couple hiding behind the store as it was closing before entering and wandering about.

“When you go to burglary call, you have a heightened sense of awareness,” Detective Pezick told FOX 29. “Suddenly, you see somebody in there, or maybe they get spooked and run, our officers are well-trained, but it’s not a great situation for anybody. They weren’t out to harm anybody, but we want to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Internet clout is a hell of a drug — isn’t it?