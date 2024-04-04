Say What Now? Woman Has Ridiculous Meltdown on Spirit Airlines Flight, Removed by Cops [Video] | lovebscott.com

A woman had a cartoonish meltdown on a Spirit Airlines flight all while cops were trying to remove her.

She started wailing that the officers are hurting her, and she couldn’t breath.

Then she complains about her neck, and something about Arizona, as she seems possessed. She points at another passenger dropping epithets.

Finally, she’s about to be walked off of the aircraft. Another passenger observes she “just assaulted an officer.” She insists she didn’t scare anyone, that everyone was already scared because of “Congo and Palestine.” She gets quiet, and says to one of the officers, “I don’t want to go to jail, fatso.”

TMZ adds they reached out to Vegas PD to see what this woman was arrested for, and to Spirit as well … so far, no word back.