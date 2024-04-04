Ray J Announces He's A 'Free Agent' Post Princess Love Split: "All You Gon' See Is Bad B**ches" [Video] | lovebscott.com

One year after Ray J had his divorce filing dismissed for a third time, Princess Love announced on social media that the couple have gone their separate ways.

via: HotNewHipHop

Since the split Ray’s focus seemed to be on building his empire and spending time with beautiful, wild women. Earlier this week, he and fellow Love & Hip Hop star Sukihana linked up, and the 43-year-old had a message, seemingly for his ex-wife, revealing what type of time he’s on in this season of life.

“Now that I’m free and I can do what I want, stop complaining,” the R&B artist told his followers on Instagram Live. “All you going to see is bad b**ches and pu**y,” Ray declared after showing Suki and other women shamelessly twerking for him. “So f**k what you talking about. We up, we so up. We don’t give a f**k,” the Mississippi native said with a straight face.

Now that the footage is circulating on blogs, followers of the former couple are sharing their thoughts. “I can’t wait till Princess pulls a Ciara and gets her a Russell Wilson,” one user encouraged the reality starlet. “Sounds like he’s trying to convince himself and not the world lol,” another said of Ray’s explicit rant.

Ray J obviously has his mind on women during this transitionary phase in his life.