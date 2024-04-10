Say What Now? Woman Files for Divorce After Internet Sleuths Locate 'Missing' Husband Who Ghosted Her | lovebscott.com

Internet sleuths are coming to the aid of a Massachusetts woman named Ashley McGuire, who is desperately trying to locate her husband after he allegedly ghosted her while she was pregnant.

via: Complex

As reported by TMZ, Ashley McGuire went viral after hopping on Facebook and asking followers to find her husband, who allegedly walked out on her and their kids this year.

“Divorcing someone who’s completely unreachable is really tough and drawn out, so I’m trying to track him down to get his signature on a few documents so I can finally close this chapter and move on with my life,” McGuire wrote in a Facebook post.

Six hours after her initial post, Charlie turned up!

“This is absolutely insane,” Ashley wrote in another post. “I figured someone in my area was still in touch with him but I absolutely did not expect this. I’ve gotten MORE than enough information to locate him.”

Ashley added that she does not “wish him any type of ill will,” while asking her supporters not to make any “threats, spread any hate, or try to go out and locate him.”

McGuire concluded her latest message, “At the end of the day, I get to come home to my babies and be their mom, so I think I win regardless.”

Check out the wild Facebook posts up top.