Say What Now? Woman Charged After Allegedly Using Racial Slur and Slapping Black Teen Employee at Little Caesars [Photo + Video]

An Oklahoma woman is accused of calling a teenage Little Caesar’s employee racial slurs before slapping him across the face because the pizza joint was out of “crazy bread.”

As detailed in an affidavit shared by the Black Wall Street Times, Scheuerman visited a drive-thru in Enid, asking for two pizzas and the menu item known as “crazy bread.” When she was told they were out of the bread, she reportedly grew increasingly irritated and aggressive. In an interview with local station KFOR, the 17-year-old employee’s attorney said Scheuerman “kind of went foul about the whole issue” regarding the shortage.

Scheuerman was informed she could still get the pizzas she ordered, and when she pulled up she proceeded to call him the n-word. The teen’s attorney Ronald “Skip” Kelly said the woman aggressively said “you fucking n****r” to him. She reportedly continued to shout slurs, then asked, “Did that hurt you?” When the employee replied no, Scheuerman is said to have exited her car and slapped the teen across the face twice.

According to the police report, when a manager asked Scheuerman what happened, she said, “I harassed him like I always do.” Per Kelly, the teen is “traumatized” over the incident. “To intimidate and traumatize a child is about as low as you can go,” he said.

Rachel Scheuerman is charged with malicious harassment based upon race, a misdemeanor that comes with a potential sentence of one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

“The frustration was the fact that it happened in the first place and then the fact that it took so long for law enforcement to make a decision as to what they were going to do as far as holding this lady accountable,” added Kelly. “These types of cases would not have taken that long if the parties would have been reversed. No one should get the privilege to violate somebody else’s space, somebody else’s body, somebody else’s rights.”