Say What Now? Woman Charged After Allegedly Threatening to ‘Shoot Up’ McDonald’s for Serving Burnt Fries [Video]

59-year-old Breneida Gottschalk has been charged after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a McDonald’s over ‘burnt’ fries.

via Complex:

According to a report from regional Waukesha County outlet The Freeman, Milwaukee woman Breneida Gottschalk will make a court appearance next week after being charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the alleged threat. If convicted as charged, she faces the possibility of a 90-day jail term.

As for what (allegedly) went down, police claim Gottschalk ordered food at a McDonald’s in the Brookfield area on Aug. 30, at which point she ate the majority of her food before approaching the counter with a complaint. At this point, she allegedly highlighted the “burnt” nature of her fries, followed by an attempt to retrieve a fresh assortment on her own.

When she was informed that she could not do that, Gottschalk allegedly accused an employee at the restaurant of “selling drugs” before proceeding to attempt to get new fries. Shortly after, she allegedly told employees that she “had a weapon” and was “going to shoot up the restaurant.”

At least she didn’t actually shoot and kill someone.