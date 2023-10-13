Michelle Williams to Narrate Britney Spears Memoir The Woman in Me: 'I Stand with Britney'

Britney Spears got herself a real Hollywood heavy-hitter to record the bulk of her audiobook.

via: People

Michelle Williams has Britney Spears’ back.

The five-time Oscar-nominated actress will narrate the audio edition of The Woman in Me, Spears’ upcoming memoir, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. The pop icon will record an introduction to the audiobook, while Williams will lend her voice to the rest.

“This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Spears says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.”

Spears adds, “I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

“I stand with Britney,” Williams says in a statement of her support for the Grammy-winning singer.

This is the Fabelmans star’s first audiobook.

Spears will release her much-anticipated memoir on Oct. 24, through Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Promising to reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” according to a press release from Gallery Books, the “Toxic” singer’s memoir “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

The audiobook will be published simultaneously with the other editions of The Woman in Me, now available for pre-order, on Oct. 24.