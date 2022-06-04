Say What Now? Woman Arrested After Throwing Boyfriend's Mother's Ashes Into Lake [Photos + Video]

Say what now

A Texas woman was charged last Wednesday for allegedly throwing his boyfriend’s mother’s ashes in a lake.

via: Revolt

A viral video shows a Texas woman throwing the ashes of her boyfriend’s mother into Lake Worth. “He cheated so I threw his mom’s ashes in the river,” says the caption of the video as it makes its rounds on social media.

The woman was allegedly arrested and charged a month ago (May) with abuse of a corpse after she confessed to her then-boyfriend in a text message to throwing his mother’s ashes in the lake, according to Fort Worth Police Department.

As you all know, Twitter users never hold back on their thoughts. Here’s what a few people had to say regarding the situation:

Twitter user @mahjinbootie tweeted “call me what you want! But I hope shorty gets cheated on for the rest of her natural born life!”

Call me what you want! But I hope shorty gets cheated on for the rest of her natural born life! pic.twitter.com/SYGbEJWuRo — M A H J??????? (@Mahjinbootie) June 3, 2022

“The mother didn’t do anything to urn that,” @D1ckota jokingly tweeted.

The mother didn't do anything to urn that — Dakota Hamrick (@D1ckota) June 3, 2022

Twitter user @NoCommentsays tweeted, “The steps involved though. Getting dressed. Transporting the urn. Finding a camera person. The first sprinkle of the mom’s ashes on her hands. Plenty of opportunities to hit pause. [slaps face emoji]”

The steps involved though. Getting dressed. Transporting the urn. Finding a camera person. The first sprinkle of the mom’s ashes on her hands. Plenty of opportunities to hit pause. ????? — Alanna Gross (@NoCommentsays) June 3, 2022

“Forget the steps… Imagine disrespecting someone’s ashes? It’s certain things I would never even think of doing,” Twitter user @JamalLemond added.

“Like…. How wasn’t she able to stop herself midway, turn back the car and drive home? [slaps face emoji], Twitter user @BoiShugar_ also added.

Like…. How wasn't she able to stop herself midway, turn back the car and drive home? ???? — Boi Shugar (@BoiShugar_) June 4, 2022

Twitter user @_jasminwats asked “Why do people record themselves committing crimes,” as people also debated whether stealing and throwing someone’s ashes in a lake is an actual crime or not.

Why do people record themselves committing crimes — That girl. (@_jasminwats) June 3, 2022

“That’s what I said. Like what type of friend records you while you breaking the law instead of discouraging you? Then post it. Fake friends & clout chasing Same time,” @dukenukem_1ncmo added.

That’s what I said. Like what type of friend records you while you breaking the law instead of discouraging you? Then post it. Fake friends & clout chasing Same time — spook shoot’em (@dukenukem_1ncmo) June 4, 2022

Twitter user @cevedajasmine tweeted, “If you never cheat you never have to worry about ur moms ashes ending up in the river.

If you never cheat you never have to worry about ur moms ashes ending up in the river — Jasmine ?? (@CevedaJasmine) June 4, 2022

Below are more reactions from Twitter users:

her; "i threw your moms ashes in the river" me; pic.twitter.com/VDbYardCPH — Junior (@jcif23) June 3, 2022

This is exactly why I be friend zoning self proclaimed crazy women ? pic.twitter.com/hAPGlpBYmx — Thomas (@ThomasMightSnap) June 3, 2022

Me after she dump my mama ashes . Can’t let that shit slide pic.twitter.com/5mM8h7cxDw — AUNTCLE Lula ? (@Grippinon_haass) June 3, 2022

Her mug shot though. And she’s 40……..I’d expect this type of action from someone younger. Don’t cry now, baby girl. pic.twitter.com/ucmECMd5lU — Eileen Black (@eileenblack) June 3, 2022

Mannnn, some of the niggas I know would have her ass in that same river 30 seconds later ?? — Rose ?? (@IsolatedRose__) June 3, 2022

Me at her front door that night pic.twitter.com/1f9YQU7Qz1 — Tweets Need A Body (@1RobRich) June 3, 2022

What’s even more disturbing is there is someone recording & co-signing this. Birds of a feather really do flock together because I would never condone my friend/ family doing this. Beyond disrespectful — MC (@MTTM16) June 3, 2022

me and my siblings after she would’ve done that pic.twitter.com/dN2c6Z3GAT — Raekwon. (@konohakliz) June 4, 2022