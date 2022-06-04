LeBron James Asks For Prayers Following Beating Death Of Teen On I Promise School Campus [Photo]

A 17-year-old boy was reportedly killed near Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ I Promise School in Akron, Ohio on Thursday night.

via: BET

On Thursday (June 2), Akron Police say 17-year-old Ethan Liming was beaten to death after he and his friends reportedly got into a confrontation with another group of males at the school’s basketball court. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, officers responded to calls of a fight that resulted in Liming’s body being discovered in a parking lot near the basketball court.

“Our condolences goes out to the family who lost a loved one!! My the heavens above watch over you during this tragedy! Pray for our community!” tweeted the Los Angeles Lakers star over a tweet by the I Promise School’s note that the campus is safe after the killing.

Our condolences goes out to the family who lost a loved one!! My the heavens above watch over you during this tragedy! Pray for our community! ?? https://t.co/bpq5qsoNfO — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2022

Akron Public Schools said Liming was a “rising senior” at Firestone Community Learning Center and was in the school’s Academy of Design.

Sending our condolences to the family of Ethan Liming.