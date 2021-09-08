Say What Now? Woman Arrested in Florida for Making False Bomb Threat After Arriving Late for Flight

A woman down in Florida — originally from Chicago — was arrested Monday night for falsely claiming there was a bomb in her checked luggage after being told she couldn’t board her flight because she was late.

via Complex:

Marina Verbitsky, 46, was with her husband and child when she arrived late at her gate heading out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. According to the police report from the Broward County sheriff’s deputy obtained by Fox News, Verbitsky became “very angry” when told she wouldn’t be allowed to board her flight, and started cursing out several JetBlue employees. However, it wasn’t until she was informed the plane was headed to the runaway with her luggage in tow that she issued the bomb threat.

All passengers aboard the plane, which was headed to Chicago, were evacuated in order for the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad to inspect the plane, but nothing was found. Verbitsky has been charged with false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. Her bail was set at $10,000 after appearing in court on Tuesday. She will be required to undergo a mental health evaluation.

“She was nervous about the son needing to go to school,” Verbitsky’s relative told the Chicago Sun-Times. “It was a mess, but it was definitely not meant to be.”

In July, 74-year-old Rosen Wegal was taken into custody after claiming his carry-on bag had a bomb inside at the same Fort Lauderdale airport during an argument with a ticket counter employee. An investigation ensued, and two terminals were evacuated as a result. Wegal was also charged with false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.

She clearly didn’t think that plan through, did she?